In the year 2019, it seems like your daily beauty routine includes a continual race just to keep up with the newest trends. Just in the last decade alone, skincare has innovated itself to greater pinnacles with the advent of the newest lasers, light therapies ,and ever evolving advanced surgical methods—and there is no signs of slowing down. And yet, on the other end of the spectrum, we are seeing an influx of beauty experts returning to natural ingredients such as CBD , marula oil, and Resveratrol, to name a few. Of that same belief, Dr. Lamees Hamdan, founder of Shiffa beauty products, practices a skincare philosophy deeply rooted in natural, healing ingredients sourced from all over the world to provide optimal results for her clients. With her skincare line, which has fans in Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland, Hamdan is on a mission to provide natural based products that fuse her medical experience with practices that have been followed continuously for centuries, regardless of trends. Here, her top three tricks of the trade.

Dry Brush With Care

Daily dry brushing is all-the-rage for shower routines lately. That said, just because everyone is doing doesn’t mean it’s good for you. The body brushing practice is rooted in ancient Egyptian and Ayurvedic rituals of long ago—however, back then, the women in those countries did not bathe every day, let alone have time to take out their straw brush to scrub diligently from top to bottom. Keeping this in mind, Dr. Hamdan advises her clients to err on the side of caution when it comes to daily dry brushing. “Dry brush with care. It can rob your skin of its precious oils. There are many other gentler ways to exfoliate, and people with dry skin should leave dry brushing for once a week, if at all.” Hamdan also stresses the importance of maintaining a balanced PH level for skin. “I take the PH acid mantle of the skin very seriously, and all my Shiffa products are PH balanced ever so slightly to the acidic side, to protect the acid mantle.”

Eat Natural Ingredients to Fight Pigmentation

Aside from topical safeguards, Dr. Hamdan offers some internal options to help fight skin pigmentation. “Before sun exposure, I actually recommend you consume green tea and try indulging in foods that use tomato paste," she said. "The Lycopene in tomato paste acts as a skin guard. Green tea and tomato paste are two natural ingredients that have been shown in studies to help the skin’s defense against the harmful rays of the sun."

Consuming the right nutrients can also help keep skin glowing and moisturized. "I make sure I eat one cup of berries (either fresh or frozen) a day, and I drink Stinging Nettle or Horsetail herbal tea," she continued. "For supplements I keep it very simple and effective. I take my own multivitamin everyday. There are eight versions of Vitamin E in nature and it is becoming more and more apparent that they all have their uses in the bod. Lastly, I take a tablespoon of grass fed collagen hydrolysate every day as well. Protein is an important component of skin."

Drink Your Oils

There are definitely such things as good oils, and the right one can help from drying out skin—even when you aren't just applying them directly to your face. "I take one tablespoon of organic cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and one teaspoon of coconut oil everyday," said Dr. Hamdan. "Three times a week I take a tablespoon of cod liver oil."