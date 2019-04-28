By now, Kim Kardashian is a baby shower expert. Having thrown three of her own and attended countless others for her sisters and friends, Kardashian has had her fair share of decadent celebrations for babies. So when it was time for her fourth baby shower, to celebrate the arrival of her second son who is being delivered via a surrogate , with Kanye West, she went in a decidedly different direction. Kardashian's latest baby shower was basically one big vibe fest.

When she and her family and closest friends gathered on Saturday at her unbelievably minimalist home , she treated them to a bevy of blissed-out, Californian things. There was a CBD bar, where people could make their own CBD-infused bath salts and body oils, a tea station, flower arranging, cozy slippers provided by West's Yeezy line, and group meditation and sound baths. For those not acquainted with the Silver Lake Shaman lifestyle , which Kardashian has obviously caught onto, a sound bath isn't actually a bath; it's more like a massage you receive from the sound vibrations that come off a person rubbing a pestle around the rim of crystal bowls. Not only can it bring about relaxation and a higher level of consciousness, as fans of it will tell you, it also works well in conjunction with meditation, which is how Kardashian's baby shower used it. Even North West, Kardashian and West's oldest child, got into the sound bath, as Kardashian later shared in a video on Instagram.

Naturally, the baby shower—like every other Kardashian-Jenner event—was organized by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss . It also revolved around a theme: "CBD & Meditation," as Kardashian explained. Outside of the festivities, which were taken in by everyone from Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, and Jen Atkin, the other theme was blue. The color graced both the tables and the flowers that were brought in for the event, and, even, the Yeezy slides everyone received.

Kardashian talked about why she wanted to go in a chiller direction for this baby shower, saying, “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the fuck out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil,” as People notes. “So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD.” The rest of the world, take note.