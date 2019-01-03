Earlier today rumors surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to become parents once again to a fourth child. That wasn't the first time that this news item has popped up, though and Kardashian herself has even addressed the possibility before. (She and Kanye have yet to confirm that their family is indeed growing.) What she has said, though, contains some hints about whether or not her kids will be getting a brother or a sister.

Upon review, it's most likely that Kardashian and Kanye will be welcoming a baby boy. Exhibit A: Back in October, Kardashian told Ashley Graham that North — who we already know pulls all of the strings at home — wants another brother. “North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” she said, before adding of one-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Saint that “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ “

Outside of North West's own demand that she gets a baby brother, it's eyebrow-raising that there have been multiple reports even before 2019 hit that Kardashian and Kanye not only have one more embryo left but it's a boy. After sources confirmed to E! News that Kimye are planning on having another boy, sources added that "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy... She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out."

Loading View on Instagram

In August, the same source — or another who is apparently aware of Kim's egg count — told Us Weekly that she and Kanye "have one last embryo left” and its a boy.

Loading View on Instagram

Plus, a source recently told People , “They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls. That’s always been the plan... They definitely want a boy.”

Loading View on Instagram

Kanye and Kim haven't shared that they are indeed expecting another child, and one via surrogacy, but Kardashian has denied this exact rumor before. Last January, she called it "fake news" on Twitter.

Of course, if there's one thing we know for certain, it's that Kardashians always save their biggest reveals for the show. By that point, there will be a whole other bucket of things to keep up with.