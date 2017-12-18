Well, it looks like Christmas came early for makeup lovers because today Rihanna released all the details of her Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Collection. After weeks of hinting at a possible new launch on Instagram and an official announcement last week , the singer and beauty mogul released all the info about the matte lipsticks, which go on sale December 26.

The 14 shades in the line include classic colors like red and nude as well as bolder hues such as navy and periwinkle. And in a continuation of Rihanna's quest for a totally inclusive makeup brand, all of the shades are meant to work on any and all skin tones. “I wanted a lipstick collection where every shade works on every skin tone,” Rihanna says via the press release sent out today. “I wanted to prove that lipstick is meant to be fun, not feared.”

Loading View on Instagram

Helping ease some of those fears is the shape of the lipstick as well. The bullet is super slim — more reminiscent of a tinted lip balm than a super pigmented matte lipstick — making it easy to follow the perimeter of your lips and stay in the lines.

But most importantly, we now know what every single one of the 14 shades looks like, which you can see above. There is Ma'Damn (a blue-based red), Spanked (a dusty rose), Candy Venom (electric pink), Saw-C (tangerine), Up 2 No Good (nude peach), Single (rosy nude), Freckle Fiesta (terracotta), Shawty (warm chestnut), PMS (espresso), Midnight Wasabi (deep green), Ya Dig?! (periwinkle blue), Clapback (true navy), One of the Boyz (wild lilac), and Griselda (burgundy).

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Collection will be available at 9 a.m., December 26, on both sephora.com and fentybeauty.com . So save up the cash you get for the holidays or any Sephora gift cards you receive for the holidays and make sure to set an alarm, because if it's anything like when Rihanna launched her foundations, these universally flattering lip shades are sure to sell out fast.

Related: How Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Ushering in a New Era of Inclusivity in the Beauty Industry