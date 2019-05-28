16-year-old Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is the star of a new Saint Laurent campaign, photographed by the venerable David Sims. In the photos he’s styled in skinny suits, statement sunglasses, and varsity leather with fluffy early Bob Dylan-like hair, looking very much like the platonic ideal of post-Hedi Slimane Saint Laurent model, and very far from Hawkins, Indiana. He joins actors Vincent Gallo and Keanu Reeves (long live the Keanussaince), who were both recently featured in ads for the brand.

In his off-time from running from monsters in the Upside Down, Wolfhard fronts the Vancouver-based indie rock band Calpurnia, and in these photos he really does look like a rock star–either from the early ‘60s (Dylan, The Jam-era Paul Weller, one of The Kinks) or the mid-2000s (there’s a Fabrizio Moretti vibe). In an accompanying video, he poses delicately and models some razor-sharp cheekbones. His eleven million Instagram followers are sure to lose their minds.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello has been on a tear when it comes to campaign imagery– just three days ago, he dropped a batch of images highlighting longtime label favorite Jamie Bochert. He’s certainly been busy. Saint Laurent is holding a menswear show in Los Angeles on June 6th, showing in advance of the men’s season in London, Florence, Milan and Paris. And as for Wolfhard, Stranger Things returns of the 4th of July for a third season focused on a dying American institution: the mall . We wonder if Vaccarello will tune in.