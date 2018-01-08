On Sunday, as Hollywood stars and their activist guests talked the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, the first trailer for Rose McGowan’s upcoming TV series debuted. The series, entitled Citizen Rose , is a five-part docuseries about the actress and activist, who has been a prominent figurehead in the #MeToo movement after speaking up about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein .

The timely trailer begins with a voice-over from McGowan recalling the alleged assault. “I was in the middle of his second movie for my company, and I got assaulted and I decided not to stay silent,“ she says. “I knew others were out there, and I knew it was a lot of us.“ The 30-second spot continues with clips from McGowan’s daily life and activism work, following the actress as she attends meetings and women‘s groups. It concludes on a powerful note as McGowan delivers a speech to a cheering audience at the Women’s Convention . “I have been silenced. I have been harassed. I have been slut-shamed. Just like you,” she says.

During the Golden Globes, McGowan tweeted out the trailer, writing “#RoseArmy A Movement in Thought” in the caption. She also replied to a tweet from fellow Weinstein accuser Asia Argento and criticized the Hollywood stars wearing black to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault. “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so,” she tweeted. “I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love @AsiaArgento #RoseArmy.”

Citizen Rose will get a two-hour premiere on E! on January 30.

