Don't expect to see Frances Bean Cobain on an airplane anytime in the near future.

On September 30, Air France flight 66 from Paris to Los Angeles suffered “serious damage to one of its four engines,” the airline confirmed . The plane, a Qantas Airbus A380, made an emergency landing in Canada; the crew handled the incident "perfectly," according to a statement , and there were no injuries. The experience did, however, change the perspective of at least one passenger: Frances Bean Cobain , a Marc Jacobs model and the daughter of Kurt & Court .

Cobain took to Instagram on Friday to address the scary experience. Under a series of pictures of the damaged plane, she wrote that since the incident, she has "woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up." "Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul / mind / body / spirit," she continued. "So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane "crippling" anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me."

Loading View on Instagram

Her post attracted the attention of one of the firefighters who responded to the damaged plane, who wrote "I was one of the firefighters from the airport fire rescue team! To read what you said about living each day to the fullest, is how everyone should live each day![...]Its crazy knowing how terrible this could have turned out, but thankfully the pilot landed safely without any trouble."

While mom Love has not commented explicitly on the situation, she did post a sentimental Instagram of her own on Thursday; a throwback picture of Cobain as a young girl with the caption, "This beautiful creature has grown up to be the finest woman I know."

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Is Now a Marc Jacobs Model

9 Famous Kids Who Ruled the Runway at New York Fashion Week 2017