Here's a truly good omen: Frances McDormand will play herself in Amazon's upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's cult classic novel Good Omens . And by "herself," we do mean The Almighty Lord On High, One True Ruler of The Kingdom Of Heaven. Frances McDormand will play God. Which is perfect because she already is God! Sometimes casting is just right.

Good Omens is the story of the end of days, as prophesied by a witch and brought about by the anti-Christ, from the dual perspectives of the demon Crowley, played by David Tennant, and the angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen. The six-part series also stars Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel . (The book is, in this writer's opinion, very good and funny, and is in fact the only time that this writer has enjoyed the work of Mr. Gaiman!)

Gaiman announced the casting at a Comic-Con panel, explaining the unusual way that McDormand occurred to him for the role. “We knew God would be a woman,” he said, per Variety . “We were talking about great American actresses, because we wanted her to have an American voice. And out the blue one day I got an email from Frances McDormand asking to borrow my house in Scotland.”

He did not elaborate on when or why she wanted the house, or if he let her use it, but we'd assume so. Who denies God a favor?

Deadline further explained that McDormand will narrate the series and may make one on-camera appearance in Eden. But hers will not be the "Voice Of God." That role, akin in the world of the novel to a press secretary, goes to Derek Jacobi, who plays Metatron, The Voice Of God. (The book is fun, I promise.)

Now, back to Gaiman's claim that God is a woman. Was he just having a feminist moment, or is he dropping a hint that the series will feature a certain new song but the archangel Ariana Grande? Tune in next year to find out, we guess.

Related: Frances McDormand Got All the Female Oscar Nominees on Their Feet During Her Oscars 2018 Acceptance Speech