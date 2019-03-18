In the immediate aftermath of Fyre , the Netflix-produced documentary unraveling the allegedly fraudulent saga that was the Fyre Festival, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for Maryann Rolle. As a refresher—or for those who haven’t seen the documentary—Rolle was the Bahamian caterer who lost $50,000 of her own savings while ensuring that the hordes descending on Grand Exuma got to eat something more than a slice of white bread and cheese. Rolle proved such a sympathetic character —and her cause so just—that the GoFundMe quickly reached, and then exceeded, its target; even now, two months later, donations continue to trickle in , and the sum has now reached nearly $250,000.

Well, it turns out, now the United States Marshals Service is getting in on the infinitely memeable action. The Marshals’ Manhattan office confirmed in an email to Vulture that it will be auctioning off two boxes of “the ‘real thing’ Fyre Festival–branded” merch, with the proceeds to be distributed proportionally to victims of #FyreFraud “based on their respective losses,” according to prosecutors in the case , per Vulture. The merch includes a cache of T-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, hats, those infamous wristbands, and “medallions”; “We know that there is tremendous interest in these items in the New York metro area in particular,” the USMS office wrote in the same email to Vulture. The merch was evaluated to confirm it was the genuine article—it was—before the office determined it would be put up for online auction, date still to be determined.

I, for one, cannot wait to see how much people are willing to shell out for merch branded for an infamously expensive—and elitist—music festival, making the irony totally, entirely redundant. Fyre’s trademark zigzag logo and bright orange Instagram square have already been co-opted as part of other branding schemes aiming to capitalize on #FyreFraud; at least, for this one, the proceeds are going to benefit the victims of the fraud.