While filming his upcoming TV adaptation of Catch-22 in Sardinia, Italy, George Clooney was reportedly hospitalized for perhaps the most quintessentially Italian mishap possible: a scooter accident. Officials at the Giovanni Paolo II (John Paul II) hospital in the Sardinian city of Olbia told the Associated Press that Clooney was released from the hospital via a side exit on Tuesday morning, only a few hours after the accident.

Alberto Cicognani, a Carabinieri police officer, told CNN that Clooney was thrown over the top of his scooter after being hit by a Mercedes, which had reportedly failed to come to a full stop before turning; Clooney was subsequently taken to the hospital in an ambulance, complete with police escort. Cicognani added that Clooney had assured him that he was "fine" and that Catch-22 would resume filming within a few days. Another officer, Giovanni Mannoni, confirmed to CNN that the Oscar winner hadn't suffered any serious injuries or broken any bones in the collision, which occurred on the scenic SS125 highway, near the village of Murta Maria in Olbia.

Amal Clooney rushed to the hospital to escort her husband back to their home, according to reports from local outlet La Nuova . The Clooneys have reportedly rented out a villa in the beachside Sardinian town of San Teodoro so that Amal and their children, 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella , can be close to George while he films Catch-22 .

Though perhaps now slightly tainted by this minor scrape-up, Italy holds a special place in the hearts of the Clooney family. They own a home on the country's mainland, near Lake Como, which is where George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and where, as the Clooneys revealed to Vogue earlier this year, they first met . "Of course she was beautiful," George told the magazine of his fateful first encounter with the human rights lawyer. "But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

