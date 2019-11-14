Kacey Musgraves took Gigi Hadid as her to date to the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. Apparently husband Ruston Kelly got the night off. The two stars really hammed it up on the red carpet, making kissy faces at each other and being silly. They seem so close!

Both Musgraves and Hadid were dressed to kill: Musgraves in a gloriously over-the-top silver and yellow dress from Valentino festooned with sequins and feathers; and Hadid in a gleaming, high-neck Helmut Lang column that seemed almost holographic. In a nod to the occasion, she added a pair of Western-style boots. The country star and the supermodel both, unsurprisingly, looked incredible.

Pinterest Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage,) John Shearer

Musgraves and Hadid were also photographed having a great time together inside the awards ceremony. And their row was especially star-studded: they were shot sitting alongside Big Little Lies dream team Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman .

Pinterest Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association) John Shearer

On top of her show-stopping outfit, Musgraves had a successful night. She took home awards for two out of three of her CMA nominations, winning best female artist and best music video for her ballad “Rainbow.” She performed a sweet cover of "The Rainbow Connection" with living legend Willie Nelson, who serves as something of a mentor. And she and Hadid seemed to have a great time. While they haven’t been enormously public about their friendship, Hadid is a certified fan–last month she and sister Bella attended Musgraves’s show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, adding clips enthusiastically to her Instagram story. Back in July, Musgraves was photographed grabbing dinner with the Hadids near Gigi’s apartment in NoHo, and Musgraves also attended Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday-slash-Halloween party .

Musgraves, whose album Golden Hour has been the subject of relentless, well-deserved accolades since its release last year, has been heartily embraced by the fashion world. “I grew up with no ounce of Versace in small-town Texas, okay?” she told W last month . And now she's rocking Valentino, too.