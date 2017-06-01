Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger have already conquered New York City by taking over an entire pier with a carnival last fall. In spring, the duo traveled to Venice Beach for a “multimedia fashion music festival." For their next stop they're heading across the Atlantic to London to take over the Roundhouse performance art center, a concert venue with a lot of Rock & Roll history, to launch a collection inspired by '90s grunge.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, September 17th, will close out London Fashion Week, according to WWD . If these string of traveling fashion show spectaculars is starting to feel like an actual rock 'n' rolld world tour, it's not by mistake.

“My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” Hilfiger told the fashion newspaper. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers."

The latest Tommy x Gigi collection will draw from both rock 'n' roll and English references, and the Roundhouse makes the perfect place to debut it. Everyone form The Rolling Stones to The Clash to The Ramones have played the venue. Its 1966 opening night featured a dual bill of Pink Floyd and Soft Machine. So of course it would some day feature a dual bill of Hilfiger and Hadid.

Hilfiger has been turning his fashion shows into larger-than-life events for some time now. He once turned the Park Avenue Armory into a mini-football arena, had models strut down a boardwalk on the isle of Mustique, and once recreated a ski resort for another show.

Though, he's really taken off with the idea through his collaborative collections with social media-savvy supermodel Gigi Hadid. Their original "Tommy Pier" show was designed as an immersive, Instagram-friendly experience, in which regular teens were invited alongside fashion industry types (and, of course, Taylor Swift). The event literally included carnival rides, nail art salons, a temporary tattoo studio and more. The Venice "Tommyland" event featured performances by Fergie and Lion Babe, along with roller skating rinks, more carnival rides and Lady Gaga and Laura Dern in the front row.

All the events featured the Tommy x Gigi collection, and all clothes were available on a "see now, buy now" basis. Notably, however, this event will feature clothes from other Hilfiger lines, including, for the designer's first time since 2010, mens and womenswear at the same event.

This won't be the last stop on the tour either, as Hadid has signed on to continue her collaborations with Hilfiger through at least Spring 2018 .

Related: A Comprehensive Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga's Love for Each Other

Gigi Hadid Had a Kobe Bryant Cake at Her Best Birthday Party Ever