Giovanna Battaglia Englebert Has Given Birth to Her First Child

Just over four months after announcing that she was pregnant, Giovanna Battaglia Englebert shared with her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers on Thursday that she has officially given birth to her first child, named Talitha Italia Engelbert. The baby is also the renowned stylist and former W Contributing Fashion Editor's first with her husband Oscar Engelbert, a Swedish real estate mogul whom she married in the summer of 2016.

If you're familiar with Battaglia—who for many years documented her exotic travels and outrageous personal style in her column in W , and who certainly given pregnancy style a serious high-fashion upgrade lately—you no doubt remember the couple's blow-out wedding in Capri, whose festivities stretched across two countries. A lot of space was, after all, required for the four events, which saw opera singers serenade guests like Battaglia's fellow street style star, Anna Dello Russo . There was also the matter of Battaglia's wardrobe, seeing as she made no less than four outfit changes throughout the whole affair, which included gowns by Thom Browne and Valentino couture, as well as two custom ones by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton and the late Azzedine Alaïa. (Though she did tone things down a notch for the pair's honeymoon in Iceland.)

Loading View on Instagram

All that, of course, only confirms what we suspected of Battaglia's child even back when she was in the womb, cleverly hidden behind a personalized Bottega Veneta clutch in this Instagram post : that Talitha will soon be the absolute chicest infant on the planet—or at least the hottest play date around for anyone looking to play dress-up .

