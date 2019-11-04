Over this past weekend , Gucci presented the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s ninth annual Art+Film Gala.

The event was chaired by Eva Chow (a LACMA Trustee) and Leonardo DiCapro, while the night's honorees included the artist Betye Saar and the director Alfonso Cuarón. Hundreds of revelers took to the museum for a night sprinkled with Gucci magic (Billie Eilish, for example, lost it when meeting the inimitable Naomi Campbell). Capping it all off was a performance by Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

To document the laidback, smoky spirit of the soiree, Gucci tapped the up-and-coming actor and director Gilbert Trejo to make a mini-movie.

See his short film—which captures everyone from Salma Hayek Pinault to Zoe Saldana to Keanu Reeves in the moment—exclusively here at W and then check out some snaps of the evening's attendees. As one might guess, Gucci looks were out in full force.

Pinterest Alessandro Michele at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Pinterest Salma Hayek Pinault at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Pinterest Regina King at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Pinterest Jon Hamm at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Pinterest Laura Mulleavy, Sara Moonves, Lynn Hirschberg and Kate Mulleavy at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.