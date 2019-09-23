The best supporting actress in a drama series category of this year's Emmy Awards is stacked, but Gwendoline Christie managed to set herself apart early on, by submitting her own name. (Somehow, HBO managed to overlook her masterful role on Game of Thrones as Brienne of Tarth.) Then, on Sunday night, just before the awards kicked off, the 40-year-old actress distinguished herself again when she stepped onto the red carpet—an event that was the awards show equivalent of the second coming of Christ.

That was in part, of course, thanks to Christie's star power, but mainly thanks to her choice of a majestic red-and-white Gucci ensemble that trailed behind her on the floor. Like the house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, it made Christie look like Jesus—that is, if Jesus wore bright red lipstick instead of a beard. (And could spare the expense towards silver embroidery and gold sequins.)

The 40-year-old actress and occasional Miu Miu runway model was hardly the only member of the show's cast in attendance; she was joined by, to name a few, former costars Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Emilia Clarke. She did, however, show the most red-carpet commitment to the show: Several of her look's details—like the lion motifs and sapphire—took things a step further, referencing the houses of Lannister and Tarth.

Pinterest Gwendoline Christie wearing Gucci at the 2019 Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Fox/Getty Images

Whether or not Christie takes home the award remains to be seen—but she already got the biggest cheers out of the entire Game of Thrones cast when they reunited to present the outstanding supporting actress award.

