The dinner conversation in Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber 's house just got awkward. Thanks to her husband, Baldwin's trademark application for her forthcoming beauty line was just rejected.

After Baldwin filed to trademark "Bieber Beauty" — which she did back in April — the U.S. Patent & Trademark officials found a problem with her request: Bieber has already been trademarked for products like cosmetics, shampoos, lotions, soaps, and fragrances, according to The Blast. The rejection was attributed to a "likelihood of confusion" and "similarity of marks." The weird part of all of this is that Bieber actually secured his trademark when he was just nine years old in 2003 — well, to be more accurate, an adult most likely did it for him at that point.

As for Baldwin's future beauty line, she will have to find a different name for it. So far, she has been quiet about the details, with the only piece of info floating around about it being that it will consist of “beauty and cosmetics products.” Baldwin filed the trademark for it months after she made a move to trademark "Hailey Bieber" for fashion products like athletic shoes, bathing suits, jeans, dresses, blazers, skirts, shorts, hats, T-shirts, sleepwear, lingerie, loungewear, footwear, jackets, jogging suits, socks and more, according to Billboard . It's not yet known whether or not that request went through.

Maybe she and Bieber can collaborate together on a beauty line, though, since they work well together as a couple. Baldwin recently opened up about how they balance each other out, telling W of her beauty routine and the roll Bieber plays in it, "I’m crazy about my skin at night. Every night, it’s a routine. There’s never not been a scenario where I haven’t taken my makeup off before going to sleep. I could have been doing all of the things and I still would have managed to take it off. We’ll be trying to go to bed and I’ll just be roaming around. Because I’m a little bit—not a little bit, I’m full-on—OCD, I have to make sure everything is correct before going to sleep. I need to make sure the dog is in the cage. I need to make sure the lights are off, the door is locked, the teeth have to be brushed. I have a crazy routine. Then I’ll lay down and I’ll remember one thing I didn’t do and if I didn’t do it, I have to get up and finish it. So I’ll get up again and walk around. Justin will be like, 'What are you doing?! Go to sleep!.'” With that kind of dynamic, it's a wonder these two haven't released a joint collaboration — or landed a reality TV show yet.