It's official (again).

Just after it was confirmed by a fan earlier this week that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were married, it seems like Baldwin is ready to make ner name change official -- for professional purposes. The Blast reported that Baldwin isn't wasting any time in becoming Mrs. Bieber for work. On October 10, she filed to register as "Hailey Bieber" and with another trademark, HRB3, for a clothing line.

While it remains unclear whether Baldwin will continue to use her maiden name for professional purposes, she's still going by "Hailey Baldwin" across social media platforms. Although the couple is legally married, there still hasn't been a wedding. According to TMZ, who additionally confirmed the new, the couple plans to wed with their close ones in attendance in upstate New York or Canada in the "next few months."

Baldwin and Bieber sure seem to be making their wedding last forever even when it hasn't happened yet -- at least to the public. But that doesn't mean we aren't excited for all of the wedding photos that are to come later this year or in 2019.

