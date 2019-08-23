Page Six has a pretty extensive report on Hailey Baldwin’s tiny new tattoos because it’s Friday, and what better way to wind down the week than by obsessing over new celebrity ink? According to the report, the model paid a recent visit to tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo, who blessed her with tiny tats of a sun, a moon, stars, and flowers on the three middle fingers of her right hand, for a total of eight new very small designs.

She also reportedly has a “B” tattooed on the back of her hand, which Page Six believes is a tribute to the last names of both her and her husband, Justin Bieber . Twitter was also described as being “abuzz” over what’s being described as Bieber’s “fresh neck tattoo,” which comprises of a mysterious “cursive design.” Unlike her new tiny finger tats, which Bieber showed off on her Instagram Stories, she decided to leave her new neck tattoo the imagination of her fans.

Some intrepid online gumshoes have determined that the first letter is an “L,” leading some to speculate that the tattoo might spell out words like “laugh” and “loyal.” But if that’s all we’re going by it could also spell things like “licorice,” or "lollipop," or “leave me the hell alone, paparazzi.”

Either way, she’ll fit right in, next to her extremely tatted up husband, when they’re expected to celebrate their marriage at the end of September in South Carolina. Mind you, this is the fourth time that the couple has changed the date to their nuptials, since officially tying the knot in September of last year.

Perhaps now that Bieber has been finally fully accessorized with the proper ink, the fourth time will be a charm.

