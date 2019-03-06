It's a big moment for back tattoos. After Lady Gaga shared her new ink that's a tribute to "La Vie En Rose" (and by extension A Star Is Born ), Halle Berry has unveiled a similarly giant back tattoo.

Berry also opted for a drawing inspired by the natural world: a vine that spans the length of her spine. While Berry didn't say if the tattoo was permanent or temporary, she shared it with the caption “Who says I’m not a mermaid.” She was referring, of course, to the sequined outfit she was wearing. In the photo, Berry also showed off her multitasking skills, as she posed topless for whoever was taking it while casually cooking some eggs at her stove. Either way, the vine tattoo is new for Berry, who didn't have it when she attended this year's Golden Globes and Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The tattoo is also one more eye-popping photo Berry has shared on Instagram. In between posting her fitness photos, Berry often shares moments from her personal life, like when she celebrated reaching 2 million followers (she now has over double that amount) by posting a photo of herself on the toilet. “When 2M followers walk in on you,” she wrote at the time. “Love to all of you!” There was also the time, more recently, when she posted a photo of herself dancing in the rain. And, who could forget the time she shared a photo of herself doing a handstand topless? In the caption, Berry talked about how yoga and meditation play a role in her daily life, writing, "let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health."

Loading View on Instagram

It's Berry's fitness photos though that might be most worth the follow. On her Instagram, she's often doling out her own approach to staying in shape, which she is now monetizing with the Goop-like venture Hallewood . As she said when she announced it, "I believe good heath and wellness is what real beauty is all about. The beauty world is constantly evolving, building a deeper connection between health, wellness, and what we know as being beautiful. A holistic approach to beauty is key.... It’s all about celebrating every dimension of health and wellness."