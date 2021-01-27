Halsey Announced Her Pregnancy with an Instagram Photoshoot

In the past few months, more than a handful of celebrities have made pregnancy announcements. Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Karlie Kloss are just a few of the most recent to make it known they are expecting a child. And now, Halsey officially joins the ranks of celebrities who got pregnant during the pandemic.

Wearing nothing but a rainbow crocheted bra and a pair of jeans, the 26-year-old musician revealed her baby bump in a maternity shoot on Instagram with photos taken by Sam Dameshek. “Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻” she captioned the photo on her Instagram account. “You’re gonna be a great mother – thank you for letting me document this moment,” Dameshek wrote on his post.

Though she has previously been romantically linked to G-Eazy and Evan Peters, Halsey tagged her boyfriend, writer-producer Alev Aydin, on the bump in the photo. The two have kept their relationship relatively low-key, with only one outing together photographed by paparazzi back in October: a quick run to Blick Art Materials in Los Angeles so that Halsey could gather materials to continue working on a Halloween-themed painting.

It’s been a busy few months for the musician. In September, she announced she would star opposite Sydney Sweeney in The Player’s Table, a television series based on the Jessica Goodman novel They Wish They Were Us. Then, in November she released a poetry collection called I Would Live Me If I Could.

Just a few days ago, Halsey canceled her upcoming tour that was slated to resume this summer, citing Covid-19 safety protocols as the reason. “Safety is the priority,” she said in an announcement about the cancellation. Although, obviously there were other factors on her mind as well. There’s no confirmed due date just yet, but she might not have been able to perform while pregnant anyway.

