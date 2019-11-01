If the producers of James Bond haven't already begun their search for the next 007, they need look no further than Harry Styles. In a new interview with Hits Radio, the former One Direction singer was asked if he would ever consider replacing Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

"Yeah, I mean, who wouldn't," Styles said. "I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?"

Unfortunately, Styles may have to wait a bit before landing his dream gig. Though Daniel Craig has confirmed that the upcoming No Time to Die will indeed be his last Bond movie , it doesn’t come out until April of next year. So realistically, we won’t see Craig’s eventual replacement on screen until 2023 at the earliest.

Luckily for Styles, he’ll have plenty to keep him busy until then. Since impressing with this acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk , Styles has sneakily become one of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood.

He reportedly just missed out on playing Elvis in Baz Lurhmann’s upcoming biopic , and turned down the opportunity to play Prince Eric in the next big screen iteration of The Little Mermaid . And with no upcoming movie roles on the docket, Styles seems willing to wait for the right role to come along. In the meantime, he’ll host and sing on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, before releasing his second solo album.

For now, you can watch the video for his new single “Light’s Up,” right here .

Related: Harry Styles Wears Gender Fluid Fashion (And Gucci) In New "Lights Up" Video