Helen Mirren may be low-maintenance when it comes to her beauty routine, but she's not afraid to try something new. The 72-year-old recently revealed to The Daily Mail that one of her favorite new tricks is microblading. The actress recently tried the trend that has been sweeping the beauty world, and apparently she absolutely loves it.

According to The Daily Mail , Mirren was sick of having sparse brows sans makeup (something many of us can relate to ). She said, "I was fed up with my brows barely being there and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought that they looked great. They’re very lightly and delicately done—but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no makeup on, at least I have eyebrows. It’s made a huge difference."

In pictures of Mirren from recent events, her brows look strong but natural. But it's a recent photo without makeup she posted to her own Instagram that allows us to really see the difference the microblading procedure has made. Without a stitch of makeup, she still has her brows—and her confidence.

