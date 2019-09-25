Finally, Dame Helen Mirren Is Shown the Respect She Deserves

Two days ago, Dame Helen Mirren Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing yellow rubber gloves and leaning over two bags of trash that she'd just spent an hour or so collecting from the side of a road in Italy. It was already, of course, abundantly clear that Mirren is an international treasure, but perhaps that was the tipping point for the universe to finally show Mirren the respect she deserves. (More than a Wikipedia page 's worth of nominations and awards, of course.)

On Wednesday, the 74-year-old actress and Oscar winner attended the U.K. premiere of HBO's upcoming limited series Catherine the Great , in which she stars as the titular 18th-century Russian emperor. Perhaps in recognition of their fortune to be graced by Mirren's presence, the mere mortals in attendance decided to step things up. Rather than put Mirren through the pains of walking on her own two feet to the red carpet, then, several admirers (fine, HBO employees) arranged for Mirren to be airlifted, period drama-style, to the main event. In other words: Four men, dressed unabashedly in their 18th-century best, hoisted Mirren up into the air inside an ornate traditional litter—complete with a pale blue velvet interior—so that the actress could make an entrance without having to lift a finger. Behold:

Pinterest Dame Helen Mirren attends the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England on September 25, 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Pinterest Dame Helen Mirren attends the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England on September 25, 2019. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Pinterest Dame Helen Mirren attends the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England on September 25, 2019. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Pinterest Dame Helen Mirren attends the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England on September 25, 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Upon safely touching down, Mirren revealed just how fully she resembled a modern-day queen, having paired her weighty diamond and sapphire jewelry with structured Chalayan and something Catherine couldn't have dreamed of—pants. Finally, to complete the look, she pulled one final power move: taking a phone call on the red carpet.

Pinterest Joseph Quinn, Dame Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Gina McKee and Kevin McNally attend the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England on September 25, 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Related: Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda Prove That 70-Somethings Are the Best Runway Models at Paris Fashion Week