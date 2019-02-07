If you didn't know that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share a daughter and a relationship, you would never guess it by looking at the model's Instagram. In a world where our every bite — let alone much of our personal life — is documented, Shayk is unusually private about her and Cooper's union. He doesn't appear on her grid and that is a conscious decision, as she recently opened up about.

The model and mom of 22-month-old daughter, Lea De Seine, made a rare comment about her relationship with Cooper, explaining why she chooses to keep it mysterious. “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she tells Glamour UK in her new cover story. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

One thing that Shayk isn't quiet about is how being sexy and being a mom aren't mutually exclusive. In the interview, she elaborated on a point she made in a recent conversation with W , saying, “One of my friends said, ‘oh you just posted a sexy picture. You’re a mum now!’ And I just said: ‘so what!’ I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing. I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother, no! I’m still me!”

She also added, “In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn’t mean that you have to wear a longer dress.” Yes, it is almost impossible to hear "in this modern world" without thinking of "Shallow," the song her partner may soon perform alongside Lady Gaga at this year's Oscars.

Another thing Shayk said that wouldn't be out of character in A Star Is Born ? She hardly ever wears makeup, which Cooper is likely a fan of given his makeup ban on the film's set. “Irina off duty is a scary horror movie. It’s sweatpants, hair bun, no makeup – I literally never wear makeup,” she said — which is one thing about their private life that's actually guessable.