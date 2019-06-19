You've got to hand it to the Kardashians , they operate on a level that's beyond reach for most. Always ones to think ahead, and use any publicity as currency, the family's youngest member Kylie Jenner is courting a buyer for her incredibly successful Kylie Cosmetics company, if whispers are to be believed. Days after unveiling her new office space — and highlighting it as a plot point on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — Jenner is reportedly considering unloading her company (and majority stake) to beauty company Coty, as WWD notes.

The company, which owns O.P.I., Rimmel London and Covergirl, is allegedly mulling over a $600 purchase of a 51 percent stake. So Jenner would retain some ownership, but she would no longer be the primary owner — Coty would. Apparently this is not the first offer for a buyout that Jenner has considered, but it's the most appealing one so far.

If this is true, Jenner and Stormi Webster will be set for life — and then some. The deal would seize on all of the momentum she's earned since launching, of course, but more notably since March, when Forbes named her the world's youngest "self-made billionaire," a title that landed controversially. Jenner later backtracked , after many noted that she grew up in a world of privilege and was given her platform thanks to her family's long-running reality show. “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” she later admitted, “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

But that didn't come until after she had insisted , There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. “That is the category that I fall under. … I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited, and I am very proud of that.”

If Jenner does end up unloading Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million, it will do little to ease Kourtney Kardashian's recent complaint about "entitled" “Kylie Billionaire Jenner.”