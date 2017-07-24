On Friday, before Jared Kushner testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee about his possible collusions with Russia, he and wife Ivanka Trump filed a new series of documents detailing their business holdings and investments, which this time around seems to amount to anywhere from at least $207 million to more than $762 million . In any case, part of those "inadvertently omitted" assets, which the couple included "out of an abundance of caution," is an art collection worth up to $25 million. (Though that value may have dwindled as of late, given that Richard Prince recently declared the work he made for Ivanka in 2014 to be "fake art" and returned her $36,000 payment, in protest of her father 's administration.)

Prince is not the only one to speak up against Ivanka in the art world as of late—and to do his best to put the value of her collection under siege. Since November, a significant portion of the New York art world has teamed up with the curator Alison Gingeras , the dealer Bill Powers , and the artist Jonathan Horowitz to form Halt Action Group, whose principal campaign, Dear Ivanka , directly targets Ivanka herself in a semi tongue-in-cheek effort reach the president through his beloved daughter. (She has, after all, been involved in the contemporary art world for years, and made known her penchant for works with a conscience, like the street photographer Garry Winogrand's portraits of America that line the hallways of her apartment.)

Not that Halt is exactly expecting Ivanka to heed their call, given that their initiative has been almost as much of an attack against the first daughter as it is against the president, with protests outside her apartment and Instagram after Instagram on the group's account mocking Ivank's book, Women Who Work. Instead, Dear Ivanka has mostly served as a platform for artists whose works she owns—and those who are simply along for the resistance ride, like Marilyn Minter —to speak up about their discontent. Dan Colen and Nate Lowman , for example, joined Dear Ivanka after their works appeared on the walls of Ivanka's apartment, and Alex Da Corte , who also joined up, let Ivanka know how he felt by leaving a comment on one of her Instagrams reading "please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you."

The biggest clues to Ivanka's collection do, after all, come from her Instagram. Over the years, she's posed repeatedly in evening gowns in her apartment in front of works by a who's who of artists, including Colen and Lowman, as showcased below, starting with Lowman's bullet hole silkscreen on the left, and Colen's canvas covered in pieces of used chewing gum on the right:

Here's a closer look at that chewing gum:

Here's one of Da Corte 's works:

There's also a giant Alex Israel in Ivanka and Jared's dining room. Ivanka, after all, seems at least at one point to have been friendly with the artist:

Then there's a David Ostrowski safely snugged on the wall behind an out-there lighting piece:

And who knows how much these canvases by Ivanka and Jared themselves are worth:

Also reportedly among Trump and Kushner's purchases are a cartoonish mobile by Louis Eisner, as well as a painting by Christopher Wool that artnet News reports Ivanka actually used as an inspiration for a handbag in one of her collections for Lord & Taylor. Most enlightening about the pair's collection, though, are the choices in the artists it features: For all of Ivanka's supposed advocation of women , she sure doesn't seem to be a fan of any women artists.

