Jake Gyllenhaal has been quietly dating French model Jeanne Cadieu since at least December, and things are getting more official as Cadieu has reportedly met the Gyllenhaal family. No word on whether than means Jake's parents, his sister Maggie or some other combination of relatives, but Page Six reports that the pair are serious about each other, and have taken a trip together to Martha's Vineyard. In addition to being spotted strolling arm-in-arm around New York City, Cadieu was seen attending the play Sea Wall/A Life , which Gyllenhaal is currently starring in on Broadway.

At thirty-eight, Gyllenhaal is fifteen years older than twenty-three-year-old Cadieu, though a source told Us Weekly back in December that "Jeanne is very mature for her age," the go-to line from every age-gap romance ever. The same source said, “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious,” and things have only gotten serious-er from there.

Cadieu is signed to IMG Models and has recently shot a campaign for Australian apparel company RM Williams and promoted Levi's 501 jeans. She liked theater even when her boyfriend isn't in the show, attending Kiss Me Kate on Broadway with her brother in March. All of this information via Cadieu's Instagram, where Gyllenhaal has yet to make an appearance. Things aren't social media official yet, apparently. In fact, the model and the Spider-Man: Far From Home star don't even follow one another on the platform (though they do both follow Beyoncé, which seems correct). Which means that it's unlikely anyone slid into anyone else's DMs, begging the question: how did these two first get together? Mysterious.

Professionally, Gyllenhaal's upcoming projects include thrillers Rio , opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and his Brokeback Mountain co-star Michelle Williams (no, it doesn't have any connection to the 2011 animated bird caper of the same name) and Finest Kind, with Ansel Elgort and his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

