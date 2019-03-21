For the last year, Jameela Jamil has made it her mission to encourage body positivity and dissuade harmful exercise-, diet-, and body image-related habits in the most tumultuous arena of them all: the Instagram feed. As part of that mission, the Good Place star has asked that magazines not airbrush her photo shoots, launched an entire account dedicated to celebrating people's best nonphysical qualities, and regularly calls out celebrities and influencers who advertise diet aids on social media.

The latest to find herself in Jamil's self-proclaimed "war path" is Khloé Kardashian , who shared a sponsored post for "Flat Tummy Tea" on Instagram on Wednesday. In her #ad, Kardashian shows off her abs in a mirror selfie and writes that after only two weeks of using the product, "the progress is undeniable."

Also undeniable? Jamil's disappointment in Kardashian for advertising a weight-loss supplement not approved by the FDA to her millions of followers. In a comment on Kardashian's post, preserved by the ubiquitous Comments by Celebs account, Jamil called the reality star "irresponsible" not only for neglecting to detail the many side effects of products like Flat Tummy Tea—"that most doctors are saying aren't healthy," Jamil wrote—but also for attributing her fit physique to the supplement, rather than to what Jamil estimates is a team comprising a "personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon."

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt," Jamil added. "You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

The Kardashian-Jenners' continued loyalty to these "teatoxing" products has been a constant source of outrage from Jamil. She's repeatedly called them (and many other Instagrammers) out for sponsored posts about Flat Tummy Tea and other similar supplements, and summed up her feelings about those posts in a November 2018 tweet : "If you tell your fans to be thinner, you don’t love your fans. You don’t give a shit about them or their mental health or self worth," she wrote.

None of the Kardashians have replied to Jamil's pleas for them to stop pushing potentially harmful products, nor have they stopped advertising those products on their feeds.

