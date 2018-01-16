Who knew Mad Men star January Jones was apparently a fan of dating show The Bachelor . In fact, so much so that she reportedly went ahead and got the main prize from the show without even competing: a relationship with the Bachelor himself.

Which Bachelor you ask? Why, the 21st one, of course. Otherwise known as Nick Viall, the star of The Bachelor season 21 has apparently been dating January Jones for around two months, Page Six reported on Tuesday. Theirs is a romance literally ripped from reality TV: According to an unnamed source, Viall reached out to Jones after she revealed to James Corden , host of Carpool Karaoke , on The Late Late Show that she was a Bachelor superfan in mid-November. Just a few months before, Viall had split with Bachelor winner and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, who also competed with him on Dancing With the Stars . So enchanted was Viall by Jones's admission of Bachelor fanaticism that he asked her out as only he can, by contacting her team to ask if she'd battle him on Lip Sync Battle .

As Jones told Corden on a follow-up episode of The Late Late Show , "I declined, because I don't need to be humiliated." Evidently, Viall got the hint and rectified things by asking her on a normal people date. "He asked her out to a drink and she accepted," the source told Page Six. "They’ve been seeing each other since." Lovely. Jones, by the way, isn't the only non-reality TV star currently seeing a Bachelor -verse alum. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is currently quite public about dating former contestant Wells Adams.

