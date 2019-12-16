Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been plagued by tabloid headlines proclaiming a false impending reconciliation for years now. Getting back together after all these years seems like a stretch, but the two seem to have cultivated a nice friendship. To wit: Pitt reportedly attended Aniston’s fairly small, intimate holiday party over the weekend, and was reported to have stayed the entire time (he was also present at her 50th birthday bash in February).

According to Entertainment Tonight , Pitt was among about fifty guests at the party. Other attendees included fellow Pitt ex Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk , Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Aniston’s Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon , Lisa Kudrow, and Kate Hudson. And Pitt stayed later than nearly everybody else.

"Brad Pitt arrived at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday," a source told ET . "He was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m. He was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived with his longtime security guard who waited for him with his car and saw him out."

"Her home was tastefully decorated with thousands of white string lights around the trees surrounding her property," the source continued. "It was very festive. It was a pretty low-key, casual affair. Just a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays."

Earlier this year, ET reported that Pitt and Aniston had gotten back in touch after his acrimonious 2017 split from Angelina Jolie. "Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single," a source said. "They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them... They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion."