This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took another step in their relationship : The couple attended a wedding together.

On Sunday, the couple were the perfect wedding guests at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street, according to InStyle . Lopez wore a blue, form-fitting teal gown that featured a plunging neckline and high collar, finished with her signature large hoop earrings and other gold accessories. Rodriguez wore a black tuxedo with a bowtie and sunglasses.

The couple, who has not shied away from PDA, held hands walking into the ceremony. Both also took to Instagram to post matching limo selfies from the night. Rodriguez captioned his, "Date night in the city #Lasrywedding" (the nuptials the pair attended were between Sophie Lasry, daughter of hedge fund manager Marc Lasry, and Alexander Swieca) while J-Lo captioned her picture, "Just another Sunday night 💚🍏."

Perhaps this is inspiring wedding bells of their own? After dating for about seven months, the New York City couple has already indicated that they may be thinking about marriage already. Sources have confirmed that both J-Lo and A-Rod's families have given their blessings and approval for the union. And J-Lo is definitely a hopeless romantic; last year, when the actress and musician was dating backup dancer Casper Smart, she said she would definitely get married a third time , saying , "I still think about getting married and having that long life with someone. I love the movie The Notebook . A dream of mine is to grow old with someone."

J-Lo was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, but they split in June 2014. The couple share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002, but the couple went their separate ways in 2008. They share daughters Natasha, 12, and Ellen, 9.

