Jennifer Lopez is in a high profile relationship. Coincidentally, she also just rereleased a Spanish-language song title "El Anillo" (that's "The Ring" in English) about that feeling when your man just won't proposes. Naturally, it's led to some speculation that it's a not so subtle hint to beau Alex Rodriguez that she's thinking about the possibility of marriage number four, and Lopez herself went on The Tonight Show to chat about the speculation.

“No pressure!” she said, when host Jimmy Fallon asked if Alex Rodriguez was watching. “The song is definitely about that, it is, but I felt like it was kind of something that all women get to a point where they say, ‘Okay, what’s up?’ [points to ring finger] Like, we’re good, everything’s great, what’s going on? Am I staying or am I [going]?’”

But Fallon refused to let it go, and one day later, he had A-Rod on the show to talk about the tune. The former MLB player recalled that J.Lo invited him to her recording studio in Miami in the middle of the night, where she insisted he read the lyrics. “I read the song and I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us,’ and she goes, ‘Yeah! They made it for me,’” he said, imitating a frustrated Lopez. “I heard it for the first time, and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it.”

“Oh, it’s a giant hit,” Fallon replied, “but now everyone’s probably going to ask you, ‘Where’s the ring? Where is it?’ Are you thinking about it?”

Apparently not. “I wasn’t thinking about it,” he said. “When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know!”

Despite the pair's non-committal appearances on The Tonight Show , they've reportedly been getting ever closer to getting married. In late March, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that they've already had "the talk". “J.Lo and A-Rod are on the same page and want the same things,” said Entertainment Tonight 's source. “They've discussed marriage and what their long-term plan is.”

“They complement each other well,” the insider continued. “They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts. Their families are now blended and live together.”

But if it doesn't happen soon, Lopez has said that she won't be too upset. “I do believe in marriage,” she said in the April 2018 issue of Harper's Bazaar . “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now.”

