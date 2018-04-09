John Krasinski Has Seen The Devil Wears Prada More Than 70 Times

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of the few true power couples left standing in Hollywood. Not only have they been married for eight years and are parents to two daughters, but they're also coworkers. And when they're not talking about their film A Quiet Place , they're talking about Krasinski's affection for one of Blunt's most iconic movies, The Devil Wears Prada.

The film features Blunt in best known role amongst the general public (for now anyway): Emily, fictional editrix Miranda Priestly's first assistant. And even though the film came out three years before Blunt and Krasinski became a couple, it seems like Krasinski's affection for it is independent of his wife. In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show , the actor/director admitted he had seen the movie "give or take" 72 times. "It's just one of those movies that whenever you're going through the channels you just stop and you look."

It's easy to call yourself a fan and drop a big view count, but Blunt followed up the number with a story that proves her husband is not a casual viewer. She explained that in the film, "There's a sort of montage sequence where Annie Hathaway's got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it. And he was watching the montage bit and he goes 'and that's my favorite outfit.'" Krasinski, of course, had to throw in a dig at his wife for revealing such a private at-home viewing experience. "Well, I couldn't get Annie, so..." he added before trailing off and eliciting a huge laugh from the crowd.

As it turns out, Blunt recently revealed that she wasn't that familiar with the American version of The Office when she met Krasinski. The British actress preferred the British original, though when the pair first met and sparks flew she did decide to go back and watch Krasinski's version just to have a better idea of who he was.

Unfortunately for Krasinski and other Prada fans, Blunt has recently gone sour on the idea of ever making a sequel . Fortunately for Blunt though, Krasinski says he's totally up for an Office reunion at some point.

