As their first official post-wedding act, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided to let the world watch them make out. That’s pretty much the entire conceit of the brand new video for Dan + Shay’s song “10,000 Hours,” on which Bieber is featured. The whole thing—which also showcases the country duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney making out with their wives—is pretty extra. We’ll let you decide if that’s a good thing or a bad thing! Go with your gut

Let us just say if you’re not a fan of intense PDA, skip this video. On the other hand, if you love watching celebrities swallow each other whole, Christmas has come early. And it's not totally random: the clip does match the lyrics, which include turns of phrase like “I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours,” and “ I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life."

The whole project falls in line with Bieber’s earlier tease of the song, which he called “wedding music.” It’s fitting, since Bieber and Baldwin did just have a blowout wedding in South Carolina, which looked very, very fun . And if the video below is how the Biebers want to commemorate the occasion, well, who are we to judge?

Watch the video for Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s ‘10,000 Hours” below.

