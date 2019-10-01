Justin and Hailey Bieber at their wedding on September 30th at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

On Monday, September 30, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot for the second time. Though they were initially married at a New York City courthouse last year, the Biebers held a ceremony and party for friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, hosting guests including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, *That’s So Raven'*s Kyle Massey, and the celebrity pastor Carl Lentz (for whom Justin once interned).

The Biebers have been planning and hosting various wedding-related events for a while. News of the South Carolina ceremony first hit in August , and in the weeks since, Hailey had a wild bachelorette party (Kendall helped with the planning and supply of phallic party favors). The couple also hosted a waterfront rehearsal dinner on the 29th , to which Hailey wore a white Vivienne Westwood minidress and Justin rocked an uncharacteristically preppy look (he wore a Lacoste polo! He showered!).

According to social media, the wedding itself seemed pretty raucous. Kylie Jenner, who recently missed the Balmain spring show in Paris due to a severe flu, Instagrammed herself in an extravagant gold gown; her post also featured a snap of the party’s customized champagne bottles.

Smalls posted an Instagram story in which she, the model Riley Montana, the photographer Renell Medrano, and Skye all sport Bieber wedding T-shirts, which include the wedding’s date and location and a photo of the couple as preteens, which Justin also shared on Instagram. And of course there was one of those famous Kardashian-style airbrushed photo booths. Justin shared photos of himself and Hailey from the booth, writing that “my bride is [fire emoji].”

Pinterest Joan Smalls, Riley Montana, Renell Medrano, and Justine Skye dancing in their Bieber wedding shirts, via Smalls's Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith both seemed to have an amazing time. Jenner (who scored a strike while bowling after the rehearsal dinner) Instagrammed a selfie with friend her Fai Khadra, who posted a video of Smith wearing grills and dancing through a glass door.

Pinterest Jaden Smith dancing, via Fai Khadra's Instagram story.

Pinterest A group selfie posted by Fai Khadra.

Justin seems pretty stoked about the whole event. “Thanks for lettin' your daughter marry a savage like me,” he wrote to his in-laws on Instagram. And thank you, sir, for the excellent content.