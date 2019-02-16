Fresh off her monumental win for Album of The Year at last week’s Grammys , Kacey Musgraves capped off her victory lap with some very special guests. The country singer was in Los Angeles Friday, performing songs from her award-winning album Golden Hour , when she was joined by the (spoiler alert) newly-minted winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 , Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, for a lively rendition her hit song “High Horse" in a surprise almost as gag-worthy as last night's double crowning.

“If you’re here tonight it means you are missing out on the season finale of Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ," Musgraves told the crowd at L.A.'s Theatre at Ace Hotel. “And I was lucky enough to go hang out with Ru and the queens this season. Tonight we have not one but two queens!" That’s when both Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck strutted onto the stage looking absolutely fabulous, clad in the crowns they received for winning VH1’s ultra-popular reality competition. Musgraves then congratulated both winners and presented them with some extremely sparkly scepters.

Musgraves not only appeared as a guest judge earlier this season, but the moment was the latest example of her attempts to make the LGBTQ community feel more included in the world of country music. During last October’s New Yorker festival, Musgraves revealed that she was “pissed” about how uninclusive the genre can be. “Someone told me this recently, and it broke my heart: They said, 'I’ve grown up loving country music, and I grew up gay in a small town, and country music has always felt like a big party that I wasn’t invited to,'” she said. “Oh, my god, you’re invited to my party.”

According to Vulture , Musgraves also opened up about an experience she had when a close childhood friend came out to her after they graduated high school, and how that event bonded her to the LGBTQ community. “Thinking about him and all of those other kids who are, like, I love country music, why can’t I be a part of this? Why isn’t my narrative included?” she wondered. “I don’t know.”

