Throughout Kanye West 's relentless support for Donald Trump, he has been criticized, even by his close friends like John Legend , for giving a platform to someone whose presidential agenda is set on marginalizing women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. For West, though, the politics are besides the point — at least according to his self-proclaimed "translator" and defender Kim Kardashian.

In conversation with CNN's Van Jones, Kardashian stood up for her husband, arguing that he actually knows little about Trump's politics and is just latching onto the president's divisive personality, with which West has said he identifies. Calling West "very not political, actually," Kardashian said at a criminal justice reform summit held by Variety and Rolling Stone that "He just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality but doesn’t know about the politics. He will always say he was friendly with (Trump) before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now...I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat, you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and the freedom to like a person, even if it’s not the popular decision.”

Okay, but as someone who was invited to the White House to discuss politics with Trump, wouldn't West have educated himself on the issues plaguing America right now? Not so, according to Kardashian. "I think what my husband fights for—and again, he's not the best communicator at explaining it—but what he fights for is the right to like what he wants to like, even if it’s different from what you like," she said. "He never said, ‘OK, I know what’s going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that.’ If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it."

"He does need a translator, for real," she went on. "I'm around him all the time, so I know what he talks about at home," but in public she has to say, "I'm like, 'Wait, you just said basically the opposite of what you just showed out there.'... I might, inside, just want to be his translator all the time," she said, "but I do respect that he has his own path, and he is his own person, and he has his own opinions...After he went to the White House or has been outspoken, I could have easily been on social media and corrected him. But I believe people have their own journeys. And I know his heart, so I know that one day what he’s been trying to say will come out. It’s taken a little long so I’m jumping in and helping him out, but I just know his heart so I never really stress too much.” Maybe she should be stressing more.