If there's any celebrity who deserves a seat in the White House for a lunch with Donald Trump , it's Chrissy Teigen . The model, show host, and cook has become one of his most outspoken opponents on Twitter, to the point where he blocked her. (And has yet to unblock her, despite a federal ruling requiring him to do so.)

Teigen has commemorated being blocked by the president of the United States by making a screenshot of his blocked Twitter timeline her phone background. On her device's wallpaper, it says, “You are blocked from following @realdonaldtrump and viewing @realdonaldtrump’s tweets,” according to a new profile on the star in Vogue . As for her husband John Legend, he's just as confused by the situation: “I still don’t know why I’m not blocked,” he told Vogue . “I have said as many bad things about him as she has. Maybe it’s because I’m a man; I have no idea.”

Teigen also opened up about her relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, one of Trump's most high-profile supporters. “The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong,” Teigen says. “He’s never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That’s why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too."

Still, West remains loyal to Trump, which has become the focus of many headlines about his and Kardashian's relationship these days. As for Teigen, she admires Kardashian's ability to ignore stories like those. “A lot of people are really smart about staying out of it,” she says. “I’ll send something to Kim—a screen grab of the Daily Mail, like some ridiculous headline, and she’ll be like, ‘Is that what’s happening?’ And I’m like, ‘Kim, this is the biggest story of the week right now!’ Then I’ll feel bad because she’s probably been saving her sanity by not reading this stuff, and meanwhile, I’m like ‘Look at this!’... Much stronger people are like ‘I don’t care what you think.’ I genuinely do care. I think it’s funny when people are like, ‘I love how you just don’t give a f-ck.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I give so many f-cks.’ I want to be liked.” Judging by her 20 million and counting Instagram followers — twice as many as Trump on the same social media platform — Teigen already has that covered.