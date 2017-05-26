Kanye West is known for being unpredictable and, honestly, a complete enigma. But there is at least one thing we can always be sure of when it comes to Yeezy: He loves to give out amorphous mountains of white roses, usually (but not only) to wife Kim Kardashian.

West's latest boatload of flowers were this time delivered to Kardashian in honor of the pair's third wedding anniversary. Kardashian shared a video of the gift on Snapchat on Thursday, the day after the milestone.

"I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers," she said while panning over huge clusters of roses spread out across a room of their house.

Loading View on Instagram

To celebrate their anniversary, Kardashian also shared several photos on her website on Wednesday from her breathtakingly opulent wedding in Florence, Italy, in 2014. The never-before-seen throwback pics included a sweet one of her and West sharing a smooch as well as a handful of pics from her wedding dress fitting with Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.

This year's anniversary is far from the first time West has showered his wife with totally over-the-top, romantic amounts of the lavish plant. Just a few months ago, on Valentine's Day, the musician had another arrangement of white flowers waiting for Kardashian when she got home. "Oh my god, just walked in and look what I see: a huge flower wall with, like, orchids and roses," Kardashian said in a Snapchat video of the elaborate piece.

Loading View on Instagram

And for Mother's Day in 2015, even though they were apart for the special holiday, West once again filled his wife's life with the sweet smell of roses, arranging for a few thousand of them to be delivered to Kardashian's hotel suite in Brazil.

Loading View on Instagram

But perhaps most iconic of all is the massive wall of white roses in front of which Kardashian and West shared their first kiss as a married couple at their wedding.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kim Kardashian Cosplayed as a Devotional Candle, Catholics Are Not Impressed

Kim Kardashian Takes W's Screen Test: