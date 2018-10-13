Fans are deeply concerned about Kanye West's ongoing relationship with President Donald Trump and his apparent mental health struggles. Are he and Kim Kardashian okay? Is this chaos affecting their marriage, their children? Could Ye cost the Dems the midterms? And where is that new album? With so much real drama swirling around the family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan naturally decided to feed the public a baby-faced distraction. And it's totally working because look: Cuteness!

The "Kousins," AKA (left to right) Stormi Webster (of Kylie), True Thompson (of Khloe), Chicago West, Dream Kardashian (Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's kid; we will get to this) and Saint West, who was not required to dress in the otherwise obligatory pastel pink (You are never too young to learn about gender normative fashion!).

The occasion for this baby-palooza is True's half-birthday. She is six months this weekend, and cute as a button. Her mother posted the photo to Instagram with the caption (sorry, Kaption), "💕 Cousin Cupcake Party!!! 💕 Keeping Up With The Kousins 💕."

It may be strange to discuss the social rank of a literal baby, but these are strange times we live in, so let's talk for a second about what a get this is for Dream. The one-year-old is rarely seen alongside her extended family, owing to the Kardashian-Jenner clan's general troubles with the fallout of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's relationship. But it's never too soon to teach the next generation the importance of family. And of clout, honey!

As Bazaar put it, "It's so nice to see Dream included in a group hang-out like this." It is. It's nice.

Kim Kardashian also celebrated True's special day on Instagram, posting a picture of the half-birthday girl with her cousin, North West, captioned, "Cousin Love 💕" It is, and we mean this without any snark, pretty darn sweet:

Good luck, kiddos!

