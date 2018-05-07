After nearly a decade, Kate Moss has finally found her way back across the pond and is ready to "Make America Kate Again" (her words !). On Monday night, the supermodel made her grand re-entrance at the 2018 Met Gala — her first since 2009, when she co-hosted the event alongside Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, and Justin Timberlake. At this year's event, Moss wore a draped Saint Laurent black mini dress with feather detailing. She paired the look with simple strappy black heels and silver dangly earrings. The supermodel shared a first glimpse at her dress in an Instagram video taken in the car en route to the event. In the clip she sips Red Bull with her "bae" Amber Valletta.

Monday's appearance also marks Moss's first in the U.S. in nearly a decade; she hasn't been spotted stateside since the 2009 Met Gala. Outlets like the Daily Mail and Page Six have speculated that Moss's absence from U.S. soil could be explained by her 2005 drug scandal, which reportedly may have made it difficult for her to obtain an American visa in the ensuing years though she was never charged with a crime.

Whatever the reason, Moss was welcomed back to New York with open arms. Earlier on Monday, Marc Jacobs shared a photo on Instagram from his and Moss's Met Ball cohosting gig, writing, "She's back!...Looking forward to seeing Kate back in NYC tonite ❤️❤️❤️." Robert Rich , Jacobs's former vice president of celebrity public relations, also heralded Moss's return with an Insta post: He uploaded a shot of the 44-year-old wearing a customized black leather jacket emblazoned across the back with the words "Make America Kate Again." "Welcome back Kate!!!" Rich wrote.

Moss shared a photo of the jacket on her own Instagram Story, captioning it with a hashtagged version of its bold statement. According to Bazaar , the chic jacket was designed by New York-based Alyson Eastman, and will soon be available for purchase on the designer's website . It's the perfect piece to keep you warm the next time Kate Moss freezes out the U.S. (or vice versa) for almost an entire decade.

