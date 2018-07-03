After dating for a little over a year, Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged, according to TMZ . While the duo was in Capri, Italy, this past weekend, McPhee was reportedly seen wearing a sparkly diamond ring on her left hand and showing off that new bling to friends and family via FaceTime. Though neither McPhee nor Foster has commented on the exciting news, a rep for McPhee confirmed the engagement to TMZ .

This will be the second marriage for the singer-actress, who was married to Nick Cokas for six years before filing for divorce in 2014. Foster, meanwhile, has tied the knot four times previously, with B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and, most recently, Yolanda Hadid . The musician and record producer is a father to five daughters, including Sara Foster and her sister Erin, who once jokingly captioned a photo of McPhee on her Instagram Story "Excited about my new step mom." Incidentally, Foster himself has previously been stepfather to Brody Jenner (through his marriage to Thompson, ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner) and Gigi and Bella Hadid (through his marriage to Foster). The happenstance has lead Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to joke that they're basically related.

McPhee, 34, and Foster, 68, who originally met back in 2006 when Foster served as a guest mentor on McPhee's season of American Idol , were first romantically linked in May 2017. At the time, per E! News , the pair was spotted on a PDA-filled dinner date at the Malibu restaurant Nobu. In the months since, McPhee and Foster have stepped out for regular dinner dates, attended Hollywood events together, and made the occasional appearance on each other's Instagram feeds . Most recently, in the comments section of a photo Foster posted of himself on Monday, McPhee simply wrote, "I love you."

It wasn't until almost a year after their first date that they finally made their red-carpet debut as a couple, at this year's Met Gala . On her way into the glamorous May 2018 event, McPhee reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that it was a "nice date night" with Foster.

