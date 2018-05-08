The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, but that doesn't mean it's all about the fashion. Tonight's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" made for some sure-to-be-talked about sartorial statements (Rihanna as the Pope, just to name one), but there were non-sartorial statements made as well. Rumored couples like Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin, and Lili Reinhart and Cole Spouse made their official red carpet debuts together. 2 Chainz may or may not have proposed to the woman who is already his wife.

So, if you're not much into fashion, or you've already been through a dozen best dressed lists so far, here's your guide to everything else that went down on the steps of the Met.

A Bunch of Couples Official Debuted

All classic teen shows need at least one real life couple, and after months of speculation (and some paparazzi-caught PDA during a jaunt in Europe), Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been rumored to be Riverdale 's. Although their friendship has been clear, the pair has been coy about confirming that it was anything more to the point that it's a case of intense speculation amongst the Riverdale faithful. Short of sending out a press release, this appearance says all it need to.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin

This pairing between the up-and-coming singer/songwriter and the young celebutaunt and second-generation Baldwin family member has been rumored in the tabs and gossip columns for month, but the pair exited the hotel on their way to the gala hand-in-hand.

Grimes and Elon Musk

In the most surprising couple debut, indie music polyglot Grimes showed up with eccentric billionaire Elon Musk hand-in-hand. According to Page Six, the pair met about a month ago on Twitter .

Katherine McPhee and David Foster

Katherine McPhee, the former American Idol and Smash star who is now on actual broadway in Waitress , has been linked to David Foster, the music mogul who counts Yolanda Hadid as an ex, for months, but, again, the pair has said they're just friends. This is the first official red carpet together. Foster, undoubtedly, may run into his former step-daughters Gigi and Bella.

2 Chainz Proposed to The Woman He's Already Married To (?)

According to the internet, 2 Chainz proposed to longtime partner and mother of his children Kesha Ward in 2013 at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and got married sometime later that year, but the internet could be wrong because the rapper got down on his knees and proposed to Ward on the red carpet. Or, maybe, they're just renewing their vows?

Katy Perry Made Quite the Entrance

Katy Perry is not known for subtlety, and she approached the Met standing up in a the back of a vintage automobile, wings and all.

Someone Wore Anna Wintour Earrings

Keltie Knight, an Entertainment Tonight correspondent, showed up wearing earrings shaped like Gala host Anna Wintour. It is unclear if she was covering the event or attending. Perhaps you're thinking "Wait, isn't this list supposed to be about non-fashion moments? Well....

