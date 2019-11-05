Is Keanu Reeves off the market?

Reeves hasn’t gone public with a relationship in decades, but he was photographed on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala while holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant, a longtime collaborator.

The two first met at a Los Angeles dinner party in 2009. They began working together shortly after Grant got ahold of a poem Reeves had written for a mutual friend (a sample line: “I draw a hot sorrow bath”), and released a book of poetry and illustration in 2011 called Ode to Happiness . They collaborated again on 2016’s Shadows , a book about grief that paired Reeves’s poetry with Grant’s photographs of the actor’s silhouette. Very Sad Keanu .

“It seemed to me that the shadow was the perfect sort of physical manifestation of moving through darkness into light,” Grant told W at the time . “I liked that idea of the meeting place between light and dark and two different people.”

Grant and Reeves went on to launch a small press, X Artists’ Books, in 2017. Reeves is passionate about the work. “The challenge is how we get these artists’ work into the world,” he told writer Max Lakin in a New York Times interview . “It’s a responsibility of ours as the publisher to do the best we can.”

“I love me a good book,” he added.

So: Reeves and Grant are clearly passionate about their work together. But are they actually dating? Twitter quickly went crazy for images of the two–Reeves is 55 and Grant is 46, which would make Reeves the rare movie male star to date a woman over the age of 30 (we see you, Leonardo DiCaprio ). They haven’t exactly come out and announced the relationship. But behold this snapshot from Grant’s Instagram.

The pair have also been spotted on the red carpet together numerous times dating back to 2016, when they attended the UNAIDS Gala during Design Miami/ Basel in Switzerland.