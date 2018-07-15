Kendall Jenner Attended Ex Harry Styles's Final Concert

While Harry Styles 's ex Taylor Swift played a stadium concert and hung out with her gal pals , another one of his exes was in the audience of Styles' own show. Kendall Jenner , the supermodel reality star who dated the pop star off and on during the end of the Obama years, attended the final stop on Styles' nearly year-long solo tour, Harry Styles: Live On Tour, Saturday night at The Forum in LA. (If you completely forgot that these two symmetrically-featured humanoids ever coupled, this timeline may refresh your memory.)

According to People , "The singer’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and singing enthusiastically along in the crowd with hairstylist Jen Atkin. Shawn Mendes was also seen a few seats down from the reality star and model, along with Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford."

The former One Direction member hasn't addressed seeing Kendall at his show, but he did take time to talk to his audience and the fans, saying, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you,” even though the "one single reason" for his career is probably Simon Cowell but, you know, whatever. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon. It’s been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you," he continued.

