Kendall Jenner may come across as one of the more serious members of her family, but that's not for lack of a sense of humor. Today, Jenner reminded the world of that when she shared a moment from a run-in with a hater at the grocery store.

"Popped out to grab some milk," she coyly wrote on Instagram stories, where she shared a sneaky photo of someone wearing a t-shirt that reads "Kill the Kardashians." While the model isn't exactly a Kardashian, as her last name is obviously Jenner, the offensive t-shirt was no doubt a personal one. At this point, though, Kendall Jenner is fully prepared to deal with her critics.

"People say a lot of what they think, and it’s not always positive," she revealed to Vogue back in 2016, sharing her personal approach to processing it. "And we never say anything. We just take it. And then when people meet us, they’re pleasantly surprised. Because we aren’t what people think. One of the best lessons I ever learned from my sisters is not to take everything so seriously. Just leave it alone — it will pass in a week. That’s how I grew up. My sisters are so f-cking strong, and they taught me and my little sister to just toughen up and not let it affect us. You know what's real."

One thing that's helped her block out the noise is having laser focus on her career. "I've become a different person," she told The Telegraph in January of 2017. "I have a lot more confidence that comes from the job. Those years from 18 to 21 are the growth years where you really start to find yourself. I did a lot of that while I was traveling the world, while I was working."

Of course, her modeling career hasn't been without criticism either — though, that conversation now feels as dated as the muscle t-shirt her hater was wearing in the grocery store. "I think that people weren't expecting us to be taken this seriously," she said in the same interview. "It was almost like a 'screw you' to everyone that thought we couldn't do it." Man in the muscle tee, take note.

