Bella Hadid may be one of the world's most in demand models, but she's also a 21-year-old with a smartphone. She has access to the same Internet as the rest of us; you know, that same internet where trolls occasionally make rude comments about her and her friends. So it would not be a surprise for Hadid to come across one of these comments, and decide to weigh in. That's apparently what happened in a story involving Hadid, a Instagram fan account that's on her radar, and a (maybe?) now-repentant troll.

The story begins with fan account @BallaHadid, one of the largest Hadid tribute accounts on Instagram with 26.7k followers. It seems to be on Hadid's radar. While she doesn't follow the account, its bio proclaims "Bella liked x3 commented x1 Hails liked x1." (We're assuming the "Hails" is Hailey Baldwin). Over the weekend, the account posted a side-by-side photos of Hadid and her friend and fellow it girl Kendall Jenner in semi-sheer, "free the nipple"-type tops. "Kenny or Bella?" it asked.

One user decided that the answer to the question was a decided neither, and went in on both of the models. "2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don't forget the built in cheeks," wrote the user. "lmao y'all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need."

Allegedly, Hadid saw the comment, and decided to weight in. Mind you, this all happened in the weekend following the release of an EP from her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, that appears to contain several references to their former relationship . Would not any of us in that position feel the need to let off a little steam and let the haters know what's what? Besides, even with all the (often baseless) rumors out there flying about Hadid and her life, there's really none that suggest she has anything but a rather pleasant and chill personality. The modeling industry is full of tall tales of diva behavior, that's for sure, but none of them point back to Hadid.

"I wish you would know either of our personalities," wrote Hadid. "And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."

Feel free to use "Blessings to you sweetheart" as your go-to response to any negative you should encounter in your own life.

The user deleted the comment, and, with it, Hadid's reply as well, but the fan account screenshotted the interaction and put it up on Instagram stories.

What does remain on the post is the troll's reply to the incident. Apparently, they are having a change in heart. Better living through getting clapped back at by a supermodel?

As it turned out, it seems the troll became the victim of trolls herself and had to temporarily put their Instagram account on lockdown to whether out the storm.

This is not the first time a model has clapped back at her trolls. Cara Delevingne is a master at it, and once got in a memorable row with a Twitter user who told her to get a real job . Hadid's sister Gigi also recently took to Twitter to remind people that even supermodels sometimes read the comment sections. Clearly.

