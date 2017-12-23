There was perhaps no model quite as ubiquitous in 2017 as Bella Hadid. According to her illustrious Models.com page, in the past twelve months, the 21-year-old racked up 31 magazine covers, walked in 44 fashion shows, and appeared in over 24 advertising campaigns. There was also a collaboration with Chrome Hearts, a super glamorous turn at the Cannes Film Festival, and plenty of very stylish street style moments. Yes, 2017 was the year that Bella Hadid all but ruled the world. It was, frankly, a bit hard to keep up with, but luckily the tireless Hadid chronicled her every move on Instagram, as any good It girl is wont to do. Here, a look back at the most momentous Hadid moments of the year, as told through her very own Instagram.
January:
Hadid kicked off the year with two of her besties—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin—who just so happen to also be two of the other biggest models in the year.
And the very next day, she posted her first major campaign, of which there would be many more to follow, with this image of her Fendi ad.
She also hit the catwalk for couture, as seen here at Givenchy.
And before the month came to an end, she celebrated 10 million followers.
February:
Before embarking on fashion week, Hadid managed to squeeze one last campaign in, this time with Nike.
And she was also named the official ambassador of Bulgari accessories.
During New York Fashion Week, she officially joined the Wang Squad by walking in Alexander Wang's Fall 2017 show.
Her first of many covers of this year, this one co-starring best friend Jessie Jo Stark.
March:
In March, she shared her first official beauty campaign with Dior Beauty.
Flexing her design muscle, she collaborated on a collection with Chrome Hearts.
And celebrated a successful month with a relaxing trip to Jamaica.
April:
Come spring, she headed to the Middle East to promote Dior Beauty.
It was there that she showed off her adventurous side by jumping out of a plane.
May:
May only means one thing: the Met Gala. Hadid did not mess around in a body-conscious Alexander Wang catsuit.
For her next glamorous appearance, she took to Cannes for the film festival.
While in Europe, she all but shut down Rome for a major Bulgari event.
And redefined the naked dress at the amfAR Gala back in Cannes.
June:
For the start of summer, she debuted some blunt bangs at the CFDA Awards.
Adding to her long list of campaigns, she was named the face of Max Mara accessories.
July:
In the heat of the summer, she took to Paris for Couture Fashion Week.
And also headed over to London to celebrate pride with Jenner.
In personal news, she also announced she had quit smoking.
August:
In between debuting a number of September covers, Hadid took August to return to her horseback-riding roots.
By the end of the month, she made the announcement that she'd be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show once again.
September:
September was back to fashion month mode.
October:
In October came the "homeboy" heard 'round the world.
On October 10th, Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday.
November:
Hadid headed to Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, albeit sans sister Gigi.
December:
And she capped off her year enthusiastically cheering on the New York Knicks.
