Bella Hadid Is the Reigning Queen Of Model Off-Duty Style

For years, the model off-duty look was all about the bare essentials: a stappy tank, a great pair of jeans, some Stan Smiths. But now, thanks to Bella Hadid, it's so much more. As one of the most in-demand models in the industry, Hadid doesn't turn it off when she's done walking the runway or shooting on set, opting instead to turn the sidewalk into her very own catwalk. The model has adopted something of a "more is more" attitude when it comes to her street style, often trying out the latest trends, including over-sized belts denim mini-skirts , and plenty of crop-tops. A staple Hadid is never without? A great pair of denim, whether it be black and frayed or high-waisted and flared. And, of course, a perfect pair of sunglasses, especially of the rainbow-hued or square-shaped variety, are a frequent outfit-topper. Here, a look back at some of Hadid's best street style moments.