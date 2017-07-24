Hadid's World

Bella Hadid Is the Reigning Queen Of Model Off-Duty Style

For years, the model off-duty look was all about the bare essentials: a stappy tank, a great pair of jeans, some Stan Smiths. But now, thanks to Bella Hadid, it's so much more. As one of the most in-demand models in the industry, Hadid doesn't turn it off when she's done walking the runway or shooting on set, opting instead to turn the sidewalk into her very own catwalk. The model has adopted something of a "more is more" attitude when it comes to her street style, often trying out the latest trends, including over-sized belts, denim mini-skirts, and plenty of crop-tops. A staple Hadid is never without? A great pair of denim, whether it be black and frayed or high-waisted and flared. And, of course, a perfect pair of sunglasses, especially of the rainbow-hued or square-shaped variety, are a frequent outfit-topper. Here, a look back at some of Hadid's best street style moments.
Credit
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 30, 2016
Getty
1/29

Bella Hadid is seen walking in Soho on June 30, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
2/29

Bella Hadid leaves the 'L'Avenue' restaurant on October 28, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
3/29

Bella Hadid is seen in Soho on November 14, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
4/29

Bella Hadid is seen in Midtown on February 14, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
5/29

Bella Hadid arrives at a party on February 28, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
6/29

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on March 1, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
7/29

Bella Hadid is seen on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
8/29

Bella Hadid is seen in the East Village on November 18, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
9/29

Bella Hadid leaves the 'RIMOWA' boutique in Rue du Faubourg Saint Honore on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
10/29

Bella Hadid is seen at Chelsea Piers on March 30, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
11/29

Bella Hadid is seen leaving her apartment in the East Village on April 5, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
12/29

Bella Hadid seen on the streets of Manhattan on April 5, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
13/29

Bella Hadid on a night out at Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair on April 19, 2017 in London, England.

Getty
14/29

Bella Hadid is seen in the East Village on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
15/29

Bella Hadid is seen the East Village on April 29, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
16/29

Bella Hadid is spotted during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
17/29

Bella Hadid is seen in Chelsea on May 4, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
18/29

Bella Hadid is spotted at the Majestic Hotel during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
19/29

Bella Hadid is seen in NoHo on May 10, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
20/29

Bella Hadid enters a Noho apartment on June 06, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
21/29

Bella Hadid is seen at 'L'Avenue' restaurant on June 9, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
22/29

Bella Hadid is spotted at the 'Majestic' hotel during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 27, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
23/29

Bella Hadid is spotted at Airport Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
24/29

Bella Hadid is seen in the East Village on June 12, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
25/29

Bella Hadid seen on the streets of Manhattan on June 13, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
26/29

Bella Hadid is seen at LAX on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
27/29

Bella Hadid seen out in Manhattan on July 17, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
28/29

Bella Hadid is seen in Paris, France, on June 3, 2017.

Getty
29/29

Bella Hadid is seen walking in Soho on July 19, 2017 in New York City.

Keywords

Bella HadidStreet StyleModel Off Duty