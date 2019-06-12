In the spirit of Rooney Mara waiting over three decades to eat a piece of pie , Kendall Jenner has revealed that over the course of her 23 years of life, she has never once consumed a Hershey’s Kiss.

In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kendall and her sister Khloé have a conversation about Kourtney Kardashian , and how Kendall feels she had been rude on a ski trip. “I just felt like [Kourtney] was trying to be cool in front of my friends, and like younger people who are cool, at my expense,” says the aggrieved supermodel, her words soundtracked by KUWTK ’s signature anger music. Kendall goes on to explain that she felt Kourtney put her down throughout the trip. Khloé is concerned for her younger sister.

But the real meat of the clip comes within the first thirty seconds. While lounging on overstuffed furniture, Khloé reaches for a piece of candy. “Wow,” she says. “A Hershey’s Kiss is pretty epic. I haven’t had one in such a long time.”

“I’ve never had one,” Kendall replies. Khloé responds appropriately, by making this face.

Khloé also called Kourtney “lame.” But the real meat of the clip is the Kiss. The Kiss!

How has Kendall never had a Hershey’s Kiss? She may be a jet-setting supermodel, but she has spent her entire life living in Los Angeles, in the United States of America, where Hershey’s Kisses are as common as baseball and, like, a lack of criminal justice reform. Did she never go trick-or-treating? Did she never receive an elementary school valentine? How has she managed to completely bypass this sweet, waxy treat?

The incident is similar to 2018’s Cerealgate, in which Kylie Jenner claimed to have never eaten a bowl of cereal with milk before.

It’s also reminiscent of Kourtney’s infamous Kit-Kat tutorial , in which she revealed her six-step process for consuming a candy bar. What is with this family and snack food?

